Intersection: Moving The State Capital; A Conversation With Howard Schultz; Opera Orlando

Is Tallahassee really the best place for Florida’s state capital? State Senator Kevin Rader wants to study the idea of moving the capital to Orlando, partly to make it easier to get to.

So where’s the best place for the state capital… and would it really make sense to move it?

Miami already has an unofficial title of capital of Latin America, and the Miami metro area including West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale is home to more than five million people. So should Miami be the state capital? What about Jacksonville or Tampa?

Joining Intersection to discuss the pros and cons of moving the capital are Orlando Weekly editor in chief Jessica Bryce Young, Republican political analyst Frank Torres and University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s considering running for president. Schultz has been touring the country promoting his book From The Ground Up.

Schultz tells Intersection he thinks the Democratic party has moved too far to the left, and what’s needed is a “centrist, common sense approach.”

Opera Orlando is rehearsing for its spring performance. The opera company is pairing Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella in collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic and Orlando Phantasmagoria.

Stage Director Octavio Cardenas and conductor Clinton Smith join Intersection for a conversation about how they are putting together this opera within an opera.