Intersection: Mental Health, MLK’s Florida Legacy, And Rapper E-Turn

After the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport- there are questions about the mental health of the shooter, PTSD, and guns. So how often is there a rush to judgement after an event like a mass shooting, and what do these high profile events do to the perception of mental health?

We’re joined by mental health experts to talk us through the issues. We’ll also talk about how this could play out in the legislature.

Then, Tinker Field, the site of the historic baseball stadium in Orlando, is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in 1964. But in the shadow of Camping World Stadium, how to preserve the legacy of this moment in Civil Rights history? And what does civil rights in Central Florida look like today?

And Orlando rapper E-Turn performs some original tunes and talks about how she channels her Persian roots through hip hop.