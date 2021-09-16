Intersection: Manatee Mortality; Christian Service Center; Habitat for Humanity

Florida’s manatees are dying at an alarming rate with more than 900 deaths reported so far this year, and most of them in the Indian River Lagoon. Conservation groups are scrambling to save the manatees- and lobbying to get them put back on the US fish and wildlife endangered list.

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green about what’s killing these charismatic animals and what can be done to help save them.

The long shadow of the pandemic and the economic recession has put more Floridians at risk of losing their homes. The CDC’s eviction moratorium was removed last month, and advocates for the homeless, like Eric Gray with the Christian Service Center of Orlando, are bracing for more people to lose their homes as evictions work their way through the courts. Gray gives Intersection a tour of the center’s downtown campus which brings together a range of non-profits serving adults experiencing homelessness. And he talks about what he believes is needed to get people on a path out of poverty in the City Beautiful.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando and Osceola County CEO Catherine Steck McManus joins the show to talk about the uphill struggle for working families to put a roof over their heads and to stay housed.