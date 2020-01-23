Intersection: Lucky’s Market; Mira Lehr; Craig Pittman

Fans of the grocery store sip and stroll were dealt a blow this week– Lucky’s Market announced it will close all but one of its Florida locations. Does this mean there’s an opportunity for other specialty grocery stores to expand? What does the demise of Lucky’s say about the competitive nature of the supermarket business in Florida?

On this episode of Intersection we’ll take a closer look at the rise and fall of Lucky’s Market with Orlando Business Journal reporter Jack Witthaus.

Artist Mira Lehr has been making environmentally themed art for sixty years. Her Miami Studio is on the water, and with King Tides and the threat of climate change, there’s even more of a sense of urgency about her art. 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to Lehr about her new exhibition opening in Orlando this week at the Menello Museum– called High Water Mark.

And the tale of the Florida Panther’s survival is one of long odds and some controversy. Journalist Craig Pittman dives into the story in his new book Cat Tale. We’ll talk to him about Florida’s elusive state animal.