 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Lucky’s Market; Mira Lehr; Craig Pittman

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Fans of the grocery store sip and stroll were dealt a blow this week– Lucky’s Market announced it will close all but one of its Florida locations. Does this mean there’s an opportunity for other specialty grocery stores to expand? What does the demise of Lucky’s say about the competitive nature of the supermarket business in Florida? 

On this episode of Intersection we’ll take a closer look at the rise and fall of Lucky’s Market with Orlando Business Journal reporter Jack Witthaus. 

Artist Mira Lehr has been making environmentally themed art for sixty years. Her Miami Studio is on the water, and with King Tides and the threat of climate change, there’s even more of a sense of urgency about her art. 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to Lehr about her new exhibition opening in Orlando this week at the Menello Museum– called High Water Mark. 

And the tale of the Florida Panther’s survival is one of long odds and some controversy. Journalist Craig Pittman dives into the story in his new book Cat Tale. We’ll talk to him about Florida’s elusive state animal. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP