Intersection: Locked Out; As One; Green Cities

From March to December last year, about 57,000 eviction notices were filed in Florida. That number is likely an undercount. It’s one of the startling statistics in reporting from the Orlando Sentinel on the eviction crisis as the pandemic amplified an already perilous housing situation for thousands of residents.

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks to the Sentinel’s Caroline Glenn and Desiree Stennett about their series ‘Locked Out’ and how evictions have continued through the pandemic, despite a state and federal moratorium.

Opera Orlando’s performance of As One showcases the transgender experience at a time when trans rights are being challenged in Florida and other states across the US. Director Gabriel Preisser and conductor Alexis Enyart join Intersection to discuss the opera and trans visibility in the arts.

And as the impacts of climate change become ever more urgent, cities are stepping up their efforts to become carbon neutral. We chat about what that means with the City of Orlando’s Sustainability and Resilience director Chris Castro and Susan Glickman with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.