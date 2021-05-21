 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Locked Out; As One; Green Cities

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

From March to December last year, about 57,000 eviction notices were filed in Florida. That number is likely an undercount. It’s one of the startling statistics in reporting from the Orlando Sentinel on the eviction crisis as the pandemic amplified an already perilous housing situation for thousands of residents. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks to the Sentinel’s Caroline Glenn and Desiree Stennett about their series ‘Locked Out’ and how evictions have continued through the pandemic, despite a state and federal moratorium. 

Opera Orlando’s performance of As One showcases the transgender experience at a time when trans rights are being challenged in Florida and other states across the US. Director Gabriel Preisser and conductor Alexis Enyart join Intersection to discuss the opera and trans visibility in the arts. 

And as the impacts of climate change become ever more urgent, cities are stepping up their efforts to become carbon neutral. We chat about what that means with the City of Orlando’s Sustainability and Resilience director Chris Castro and Susan Glickman with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP