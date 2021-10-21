Intersection: LGBTQ Veterans on the Equality Act, Pride of Color, and Grady Hendrix

In this episode of Intersection, LGBTQ Veterans across Florida have been pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more.

WMFE’s Talia Blake filled in for Intersection hoseMatthew Peddie. She talked to retired transgender US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot Randi Robertson about the importance of the Equality Act and her efforts to get it passed.

Plus, this weekend, the Orlando Queer & Trans Asian Association will hold a Pride of Color event at Lake Eola. We spoke with the organization’s Gabby Montoya and Nica Ramirez about the event and what it means to sit at the intersection of two marginalized communities.

And this Halloween, if you’re watching horror movies, you might notice a theme: In a lot of slashers, there’s one girl who lives. It’s called The Final Girl. Author Grady Hendrix’s latest book–The Final Girl Support Group, looks at what happens to those women AFTER the worst night of their lives. WMFE’s Abe Aboraya spoke with Hendrix about the book and more.