Intersection: Legislative Midpoint; Ed Tech; Woman In Motion

Sanctuary cities, arming teachers and restoring voting rights to felons who served their sentences are among the bills being tussled over in Tallahassee. With just under half of the session left- how will this legislature shape the laws of Florida? On this episode of Intersection, we check in on the legislative session with political analysts Frank Torres and Dick Batchelor.

There’s been an explosion in education technology in recent years. Whether it’s social media or Augmented reality… technology plays a big role in the classroom of today. Valencia College education technology professor Josh Murdock joins us to talk about how teachers are using twitter, how Virtual Reality is transforming the classroom, and what you can learn from the online game ‘Fortnite.’

And Nichelle Nichols played space-going communications officer on the TV series Star Trek – then went on to recruit a new generation of NASA astronauts. Her story is celebrated in the documentary Woman in Motion which opens the Florida Film Festival this weekend. Director Todd Thompson joins us for a conversation about the trail blazing actor who helped others forge a career in space.