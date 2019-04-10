 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Legislative Midpoint; Ed Tech; Woman In Motion

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Sanctuary cities, arming teachers and restoring voting rights to felons who served their sentences are among the bills being tussled over in Tallahassee. With just under half of the session left- how will this legislature shape the laws of Florida? On this episode of Intersection, we check in on the legislative session with political analysts Frank Torres and Dick Batchelor.

There’s been an explosion in education technology in recent years. Whether it’s social media or Augmented reality… technology plays a big role in the classroom of today. Valencia College education technology professor Josh Murdock joins us to talk about how teachers are using twitter, how Virtual Reality is transforming the classroom, and what you can learn from the online game ‘Fortnite.’

And Nichelle Nichols played space-going communications officer on the TV series Star Trek – then went on to recruit a new generation of NASA astronauts. Her story is celebrated in the documentary Woman in Motion which opens the Florida Film Festival this weekend. Director Todd Thompson joins us for a conversation about the trail blazing actor who helped others forge a career in space.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP