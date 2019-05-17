Intersection: LaFontaine Oliver Reflects On Changes In Public Media; Incoming Orange County Fire Chief Jim Fitzgerald Talks Cancer Bill; Nick Georgoudiou Takes Typewriters To Fringe Fest

The media landscape is changing fast. In Public Radio, terrestrial radio is no longer the only means of distributing content. Six years ago, we weren’t telling listeners to ask their smart speaker to play WMFE- or NPR– and the explosion in podcasting has given audiences much more flexibility and freedom to choose what to listen to- and when.

LaFontaine Oliver has watched some of that change unfold and had to figure out how to navigate through the uncertainty. After six years he’s leaving his role as president and General Manager of WMFE. Today on Intersection- we sit down with LaFontaine Oliver to talk about what’s changed and what’s next- for WMFE and at his new role leading WYPR in Baltimore.

Incoming Orange County fire chief Jim Fitzgerald joins us to talk about the challenges facing the fire department for a growing county, and what the new firefighter cancer bill means for the health of firefighters.

And the 28th annual Orlando Fringe festival gets underway. The two week festival is the longest running fringe fest in the US. We chat to Nick Georgoudiou, who celebrates the typewriter with a booth at the festival.