The mass shootings one week ago at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 50 people dead and dozens wounded and plunged the country into mourning.

The massacre also sent shockwaves through the Muslim community here in the United States.

On this episode of Intersection- we take a closer look at the impact of a terror attack on a house of worship halfway around the world.

Imam Tariq Rasheed and Rabbi David Kay join Intersection to reflect on the sense of security among faith communities after the shooting.

What does it take to keep a waxwork model looking fresh? At Madame Tussauds Orlando, David Beckham gets his hair shampooed, and Albert Einstein just got a new sweater. We talk to Jade Sparks and Erin Ruth about maintaining the models at Madame Tussauds- and meet the newest member- The Flash.

And- does music have the power to bring people together? We’ll have a conversation with the Jacobsen Brothers- Colin and Eric- who have performed together in concert halls around the world, but were rivals in ping pong and tennis growing up.