Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Just Harvest; Space Tourism; Rights of Nature

by (WMFE)


In 1999, Black farmers won a landmark civil rights case against the US government… but Orlando attorney Greg Francis says there’s still more to be done in the path to equity in agriculture. 

Francis has a book out about the case-and the settlement he won for those farmers- called Just Harvest. 

On this episode of Intersection host Matthew Peddie talks with Francis about the fight for equality for Black farmers. Also joining the conversation is John Rivers of Four Rivers Smokehouse, who explains how a new farm campus he’s developing could help bring more diversity to agriculture.

Later in the show: space tourism got a boost this month with the launch of a Virgin Galactic mission to space, followed this week by the launch of Jeff Bezos’s New Shepard spacecraft. 

WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne joins us to explain what  the boom in space tourism means for science, and for Florida’s space tourism economy. 

Also on the show: one of the backers of a charter amendment promoting the rights of nature, Chuck O’Neal, talks to WMFE’s Amy Green about his bid to take the measure statewide.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

