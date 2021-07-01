 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Juneteenth; Food Insecurity; Marine Animal Vets

by (WMFE)

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson. Photo: WMFE


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of Slavery in the United States became a national holiday this year. On this episode of Intersection, we talk to State Rep. Geraldine Thompson about how emancipation came to Florida, teaching African American history, and why Juneteenth is gaining prominence now. 

Second Harvest of Central Florida CEO Dave Krepcho says the pandemic had a profound impact on the way the food bank operates. For a start- the amount of food going out has nearly doubled. 

Krepcho- who’s stepping down from the job at the end of the year- reflects on the safety net for people hardest hit by the pandemic, and what’s next for Second Harvest and the non-profit world. 

And- the pandemic may have focused more attention on animals- and how diseases can jump from species to species. But there’s a lot veterinarians are still learning about the animals they care for. We talk with Tres Clarke and Jen Flower about penguin hernias, doing brain surgery on a fur seal, and the finer points of marine mammal veterinary science. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP