Intersection Podcast


Intersection: July Perry; Tamara Keith; Chloe Hogan

by (WMFE)

This morning the city of Orlando unveiled an historic marker commemorating July Perry. Perry was lynched during the Ocoee massacre in November 1920, a wave of violence in which between 6 and 30 black residents of Ocoee were killed and the town was burned by a white mob.  

The marker represents an effort to come to terms with a painful episode in the history of the state of Florida. On this episode of Intersection, we discuss what it means to address the history of racial violence in Central Florida, with Charley Williams, task force member with the truth and justice project of Orange County; Rachel Allen, director of the peace and justice institute at Valencia College; and Will Jefferson, community manager with the Peace and Justice institute.

Then– the 2020 presidential election cycle is in full swing. A crowded field of Democrats are vying to take on a Republican president who’s effectively been campaigning – and raising money– since the day he was sworn in. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us for a conversation about covering an unconventional president, what Florida looks like politically to the rest of the country, and life on the road as a political reporter.

And we air the final performance from our Tiny Desk Local favorites showcase– songs from Chloe Hogan.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

