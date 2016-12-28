 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Joshua Johnson; Diane Rehm;

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Joshua Johnson is the host of 1A, NPR’s new show that kicks off next week, picking up where Diane Rehm left off.

Johnson says he grew up listening to the Diane Rehm show and today he joins us for a conversation about building on the legacy of her show- reaching out to new audiences and tackling topics from race to pop culture. With the dust settling from a divisive presidential election, Johnson says he wants to engage listeners in conversations about politics with more light than heat.

The Diane Rehm show may have ended, but the show’s iconic host isn’t stepping away from the microphone just yet. We revisit a conversation with Diane Rehm recorded live at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater in June, where she reflects on her storied career in broadcasting and looks ahead to the next chapter.

And if you’ve ever wondered about the people Orlando’s streets are named after- many of the answers lie in the city’s Greenwood Cemetery. 90.7’s Crystal Chavez takes a guided tour of the historic cemetery with Sexton Don Price.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP