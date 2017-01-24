Intersection: JCC Bomb Threats, Khalil Gibran Muhammad & Pro Bowl Comes To Town

There’s been a wave of threats against Jewish community centers across the country including central Florida.

The Jewish Community Center association says 27 bomb threats were made in a single day last week against centers in 17 states.

Orlando jewish newspaper columnist Jim Shipley, and Rabbi Hillel Skolnik talk about covering the threats and responding to them.

Then, Harvard Kennedy professor of race, history Khalil Gibran Muhammad says Zora Neale Hurston was ahead of her time. He’ll be at the Zora Festival later this week- we talk to him about celebrating Hurston’s legacy and why he thinks history books should put more emphasis on slavery’s influence on the history of this country.

And, the Pro Bowl rolls into town. Orange County chipped in $3 million to bring the star studded exhibition game here from Hawaii. Steve Hogan of Florida Citrus Sports says thousands of fans coming to the city will pump millions into the local economy.