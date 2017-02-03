 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Immigration Executive Order, ‘Black Lives Matter’ March For Pine Hills & Aoife O’Donovan

President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers and refugees from seven countries sparked protests across the country and the world. It’s also sent universities and businesses scrambling to figure out just how the order will affect students and employees from those countries.

So how is this executive order reverberating in Central Florida? Does the goal of border security override “inconvenience” as the White House characterised barring entry to those travelers? We’ll get the perspective of academics, legal experts and activists. And we want to hear from you. Is this a misstep or a step in the right direction from an administration barely weeks old?

Then, Black Lives Matter is standing up for Pine Hills this evening, with a rally demanding justice for residents of the Orlando neighborhood battling a crime wave. One of the rally organizers joins us to explain how she wants to see law enforcement get more input from the community.

And, Rolling Stone called Aoife O’Donovan’s debut album ‘Fossils’ a must-listen blend of bluegrass, folk and back-porch Americana. O’Donovan joins us in the studio to perform songs from her second album ‘In the Magic Hour.’


