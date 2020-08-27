Intersection: Hurricane Season Update; Eviction Diversion; The Pandemic & Mental Health

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana this morning as a powerful and destructive category 4 hurricane after tracking across the warm waters of the gulf. The peak of hurricane season hasn’t arrived yet, but already records have been broken for the number of named storms. On this episode of Intersection we talk with Spectrum News 13 chief meteorologist Bryan Karrick about the hyperactive hurricane season.

Orange County has started an eviction diversion program, in a bid to help stave off what advocates are describing as a potential tidal wave of evictions. We’ll talk to Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services of Mid Florida about helping keep a roof over the heads of Floridians hit hard by the pandemic and the recession.

And the pandemic, with the threat of deadly disease, social isolation and disruption to daily routines and the economy is stressing people’s mental health. But the pandemic is just one stressor. NAMI of Greater Orlando executive director Eric Welch discusses who’s most at risk and what resources are available to help.