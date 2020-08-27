 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Hurricane Season Update; Eviction Diversion; The Pandemic & Mental Health

by (WMFE)

Image credit: NOAA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana this morning as a powerful and destructive category 4 hurricane after tracking across the warm waters of the gulf. The peak of hurricane season hasn’t arrived yet, but already records have been broken for the number of named storms. On this episode of Intersection we talk with Spectrum News 13 chief meteorologist Bryan Karrick about the hyperactive hurricane season. 

Orange County has started an eviction diversion program, in a bid to help stave off what advocates are describing as a potential tidal wave of evictions. We’ll talk to Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services of Mid Florida about helping keep a roof over the heads of Floridians hit hard by the pandemic and the recession. 

And the pandemic, with the threat of deadly disease, social isolation and disruption to daily routines and the economy is stressing people’s mental health. But the pandemic is just one stressor. NAMI of Greater Orlando executive director Eric Welch discusses who’s most at risk and what resources are available to help.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP