Intersection: Hurricane Season; Food Insecurity; Online Games For The 50+ Generation

Hurricane Season has officially begun and forecasters are anticipating a busy season. Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris says no matter how many storms spin up in the Atlantic- he’s just preparing for one- a hurricane that could hit Seminole County. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Harris about tips for getting ready for storm season, the influence of the pandemic on hurricane response, and the great toilet paper shortage of 2020. 

The pandemic tipped thousands of Florida families into food insecurity- not sure where their next meal was coming from. Melbourne mother of three Rachel Wilson, who recently testified on Capitol Hill about the importance of SNAP benefits joins the show along with Kelly Quintero of Second Harvest, to talk about the need for food assistance and address some misconceptions about SNAP benefits and who receives them.  

Growing Bolder is hosting a multi-generational E-sports competition next week. Growing Bolder CEO Marc Middleton says there’s untapped potential for health and wellness- and business- in online gaming with the 50-plus generation. That’s why he’s teamed up with Twitch streamer and musician Matt Heafy who plays guitar and sings in the heavy metal band ‘Trivium’, to launch the ‘BolderX’ competition- and Growing Bolder’s new twitch channel.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

