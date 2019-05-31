Intersection: Hurricane Prep; Adam Troy Castro; Blackberry

Forecasters are predicting an average season, with between nine and fifteen named storms. Two to four of them could be major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.

On this episode of Intersection, we chat to meteorologist Bryan Karrick and Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris about preparing for storm season: what to put in your emergency kit, how to plan for an evacuation, and what to expect after a hurricane passes through

And FPREN meteorologist Jeff Huffman talks to Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s new director of the state’s division of emergency management, about what’s changed since Hurricane Michael.

Science fiction author Adam Troy Castro has 27 books under his belt, and not just in the sci-fi genre. Castro has also written a couple Spiderman books, he’s written horror novels and he’s written for young readers too.

Ahead of his appearance at the Orlando Area Science Fiction Society conference this weekend- we talk to Castro about where he gets his inspiration and what keeps him writing.