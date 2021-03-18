 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: How The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Adapted To The Pandemic; SNAP Orlando’s New Exhibition; Carl Hiaasen, Dave Barry & Barbara Peterson on Press Freedom

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

The $1.9 trillion  American Rescue Plan delivers a shot in the arm to the US economy at the same time as the coronavirus vaccination rollout picks up speed. Business leaders are optimistic about the economic impact of the stimulus and the easing of the pandemic. On this episode of Intersection we talk with John de Armas of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando about how coronavirus has reshaped the way the chamber does business, how they’ve worked to help members stay afloat,  and what he anticipates for the business landscape in 2021. 

SNAP Orlando’s latest exhibition takes another look at Vincent Van Gogh, through the lens of two photographers- Lynn Johnson and Patricia Lanza. SNAP executive director and co-curator Patrick Kahn talks about the exhibition, art in the age of social media, and about running an art gallery in a pandemic. 

And- Carl Hiaasen retired from the Miami Herald last week, after a career at the paper that spanned more than 40 years. He was renowned for his hard hitting columns and his comic crime novels. Back in 2016, a few weeks before the presidential election,  Intersection host Matthew Peddie talked to Hiaasen, fellow columnist and humorist Dave Barry, and Barbara Peterson with the First Amendment Foundation. They discussed free speech, politics and responding to critics. We listen back to that conversation. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP