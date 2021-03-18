Intersection: How The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Adapted To The Pandemic; SNAP Orlando’s New Exhibition; Carl Hiaasen, Dave Barry & Barbara Peterson on Press Freedom

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan delivers a shot in the arm to the US economy at the same time as the coronavirus vaccination rollout picks up speed. Business leaders are optimistic about the economic impact of the stimulus and the easing of the pandemic. On this episode of Intersection we talk with John de Armas of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando about how coronavirus has reshaped the way the chamber does business, how they’ve worked to help members stay afloat, and what he anticipates for the business landscape in 2021.

SNAP Orlando’s latest exhibition takes another look at Vincent Van Gogh, through the lens of two photographers- Lynn Johnson and Patricia Lanza. SNAP executive director and co-curator Patrick Kahn talks about the exhibition, art in the age of social media, and about running an art gallery in a pandemic.

And- Carl Hiaasen retired from the Miami Herald last week, after a career at the paper that spanned more than 40 years. He was renowned for his hard hitting columns and his comic crime novels. Back in 2016, a few weeks before the presidential election, Intersection host Matthew Peddie talked to Hiaasen, fellow columnist and humorist Dave Barry, and Barbara Peterson with the First Amendment Foundation. They discussed free speech, politics and responding to critics. We listen back to that conversation.