Intersection: How Far Will $23 Million Go To Help Victims Families & Survivors Of Pulse Shooting?

The One Orlando Fund has raised more than $23 million for families of victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The deadline to apply for funds came yesterday, and checks will be mailed out by the end of the month.

Alex Martins of the Orlando Magic, who chairs the One Orlando Fund, talks about why 23 million dollars still isn’t enough.

Martins hopes the fund can raise even more money before the checks are mailed out. And he explains the tricky process of deciding who gets what.