Intersection: Housing In The Pandemic; Don Winslow On Writing; Retired NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott On Teamwork

Photo: Tom Rumble @tomrumble

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The pandemic is changing the way we live, and for tens of thousands of Floridians, it’s not just a matter of hunkering down and waiting for business to resume. 

Many of those suddenly without work are also wondering how to pay rent and keep a roof over their heads. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie is joined by state representative Anna Eskamani and attorney Alex Mestdagh for a conversation about what the pandemic means for tenants and landlords. 

Author Don Winslow is best known for his crime fiction, including the Power of the Dog trilogy about the drug trade.  

Winslow talks about his new book Broken, what he’s reading and watching during the stay at home order, and the TV series based on his books. 

And Nicole Stott has taken creativity to new heights herself. She’s painted watercolors on the International Space Station. 

The retired NASA astronaut talks about what the last few months have taught us about how we need to work better on what she calls spaceship earth. 


