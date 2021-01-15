 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Hospitals Work To Keep Up With COVID-19 Vaccine Demand; A Deadly Disease Menaces The Domestic Rabbit Population

by (WMFE)

Photo credit: Denika Robbins, Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions

With the vaccines being distributed to front line medical staff and people 65 and up…different counties are taking a patchwork approach to getting the first doses out. Appointments have booked out quickly, and in some cases people have camped out overnight for a chance at a vaccine. 

And some have managed to get a vaccine even though they don’t fit the criteria to get the first doses. 

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by Dr. George Ralls,  Senior Vice President and chief medical officer at Orlando Health and Mary Mayhew, CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. We’ll talk about the role of hospitals in vaccine distribution and the challenges of getting the vaccine out to as many people as possible as cases surge. 

The holidays are busy for animal rescue organizations sheltering abandoned or unwanted pets. The pandemic has added to the challenge for Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions- or ORCA- and now there’s a deadly disease threatening the domestic rabbit population. We talk with volunteers from ORCA about their work. 


