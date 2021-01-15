Intersection: Hospitals Work To Keep Up With COVID-19 Vaccine Demand; A Deadly Disease Menaces The Domestic Rabbit Population

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



With the vaccines being distributed to front line medical staff and people 65 and up…different counties are taking a patchwork approach to getting the first doses out. Appointments have booked out quickly, and in some cases people have camped out overnight for a chance at a vaccine.

And some have managed to get a vaccine even though they don’t fit the criteria to get the first doses.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by Dr. George Ralls, Senior Vice President and chief medical officer at Orlando Health and Mary Mayhew, CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. We’ll talk about the role of hospitals in vaccine distribution and the challenges of getting the vaccine out to as many people as possible as cases surge.

The holidays are busy for animal rescue organizations sheltering abandoned or unwanted pets. The pandemic has added to the challenge for Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions- or ORCA- and now there’s a deadly disease threatening the domestic rabbit population. We talk with volunteers from ORCA about their work.