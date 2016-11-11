Intersection: Healing After Elections, Come Out With Pride, And Musician John David Williams

The presidential election divided this nation — leaving a bitter split between supporters of Clinton and Trump. But with the election over, there are fresh wounds needing healing. So how do supporters of the losing candidate move forward through the so-called post-election depression? And how do parents talk to their children about the candidates, the results and the future? We’ll check in with two psychologists on the issues — and we’re taking your calls.

Also, a hurricane may have delayed Orlando’s Come Out With Pride event — but the LGBT community is ready to celebrate in the streets of downtown Orlando.

And later — John David Williams is giving his fans an inside look at the music-making process by turning to Facebook live. We’ll chat with the Central Florida native about songwriting — and how he discovered he had perfect pitch.