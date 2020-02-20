 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Groveland 4 Memorial; Free Speech At UCF; Hal Boedeker Signs Off

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Tomorrow a monument to the Groveland Four will be unveiled on the lawn of the Historic Lake County Courthouse in Tavares. 

The four African American men: Earnest Thomas, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepherd and Walter Irvin were wrongly accused of raping a white woman in 949.

They were posthumously pardoned by the Florida clemency board last year, but their families want to see them exonerated. 

On this episode of Intersection, Matthew Peddie talks with Samuel Shepherd’s niece Vivian Shepherd and with State Rep. Geraldine Thompson about the fight to clear the names of the Groveland Four. 

Then– what’s the price of free speech? UCF student senators voted to bring conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro– who’s made headlines for controversial comments– to speak at the University. Student funds will help pay for his speakers fee. We’ll hear from student senator Michael O’Blevins about bringing Shapiro to campus. 

And– TV Guy Hal puts away his remote– at least for now. Hal stops by to share stories from his decades long career as a TV critic and media reporter for the Orlando Sentinel. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP