Intersection: Governor DeSantis Delivers State Of The State; Orlando Sentinel Editorial Direction; Poet Taylor Mali

The environment, the economy and education are just a few of the big issues Governor Ron DeSantis has focused on since taking office in January.

The governor delivers his first state of the state address Tuesday as the legislative session gets underway, laying out his goals for the session and his first year in office.

On this episode of Intersection, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres join host Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what appeals to political leaders from both sides of the aisle about Governor DeSantis and where they’re likely to diverge.

Then, late last year the Orlando Sentinel announced new editorial leadership. The newspaper said it was part of a renewed commitment to growing its audience and focusing on topic areas like the environment, politics and public health.

Editor in chief Julie Anderson and opinions editor Mike Lafferty join us to explain the new direction for the Sentinel – and why they think readers are hungry for watchdog journalism.

And Taylor Mali is a veteran of poetry slams. Mali talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about his craft- and rolling what he calls “metaphor dice” to spark creativity in young poets. That’s ahead on Intersection- first the news.