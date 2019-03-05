 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Governor DeSantis Delivers State Of The State; Orlando Sentinel Editorial Direction; Poet Taylor Mali

by (WMFE)

The environment, the economy and education are just a few of the big issues Governor Ron DeSantis has focused on since taking office in January.

The governor delivers his first state of the state address Tuesday as the legislative session gets underway, laying out his goals for the session and his first year in office. 

On this episode of Intersection, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres join host Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what appeals to political leaders from both sides of the aisle about Governor DeSantis and where they’re likely to diverge.

Then, late last year the Orlando Sentinel announced new editorial leadership. The newspaper said it was part of a renewed commitment to growing its audience and focusing on topic areas like the environment, politics and public health.

Editor in chief Julie Anderson and opinions editor Mike Lafferty join us to explain the new direction for the Sentinel – and why they think readers are hungry for watchdog journalism.

And Taylor Mali is a veteran of poetry slams. Mali talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about his craft- and rolling what he calls “metaphor dice” to spark creativity in young poets. That’s ahead on Intersection- first the news.


Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

