Intersection: Florida’s Latino Voters & The 2020 Election

Latino voters in Florida turned out this election- but they may not have voted the way some pollsters and pundits were expecting.
Democrats were hoping to turn out Latino voters in Florida and deliver the sunshine state for former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.
Instead, Florida went for President Trump- and by a bigger margin than he won the state four years ago.
On this episode of Intersection we discuss the assumptions and misconceptions about Latino voters in Florida, and their importance in the Florida electorate.
Joining the show are Professor Luis Martinez-Fernandez, with UCF’s Puerto Rican research hub; and El Sentinel editor Jennifer Marcial.
Later in the show we also speak with Democratic congressman Darren Soto, and Republican state representative Rene Plasencia for a conversation about what the Trump and Biden campaigns got right- and wrong- in 2020.
