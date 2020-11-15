 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Florida’s Latino Voters & The 2020 Election

by (WMFE)

An early voting sign outside the Amway Center, Orlando. October 2020. Photo by Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Latino voters in Florida turned out this election- but they may not have voted the way some pollsters and pundits were expecting. 

Democrats were hoping to turn out Latino voters in Florida and deliver the sunshine state for former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris. 

Instead, Florida went for President Trump- and by a bigger margin than he won the state four years ago. 

On this episode of Intersection we discuss the assumptions and misconceptions about Latino voters in Florida, and their importance in the Florida electorate. 

Joining the show are Professor Luis Martinez-Fernandez, with UCF’s Puerto Rican research hub; and El Sentinel editor Jennifer Marcial

Later in the show we also speak with Democratic congressman Darren Soto, and Republican state representative Rene Plasencia for a conversation about what the Trump and Biden campaigns got right- and wrong- in 2020.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP