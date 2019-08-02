 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Florida’s Chief Science Officer, Foster Homes For Unaccompanied Minors & Musician Jordan Foley

by (WMFE)

Florida has a chief science officer. In this brand new role, Tom Frazer will oversee the newly established Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency.One of his priorities will be Florida’s water, plagued by toxic blue green algae among other issues.

We’ll hear from Tom Frazer as he settles into the new job and we’ll talk to 90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green about a water quality issue in Central Florida’s backyard– Melbourne’s drinking water.

Then, as the Department of Health and Human Services mulls locations for new shelters for unaccompanied minors, we’ll hear from an organization that works to place those kids in temporary foster care. 90.7’s Danielle Prieur talks to Laurie Stern from Bethany Christian Services about fostering unaccompanied minors.

And we’ll revisit a conversation with Orlando singer songwriter Jordan Foley, whose country tinged ballads find inspiration on the silver screen.


