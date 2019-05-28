 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Florida Man; 100 Things To Do In Orlando; Tiny Desk Concert With Amanda Lyn

by (WMFE)

From leaving an alligator at a gas station to stealing a police car with a police officer inside, Florida man makes national headlines…whether we floridians love or hate it.  

So why is Florida the backdrop for so many quirky, humorous, or sometimes downright bizarre headlines? What does this meme really say about our state… and about how we treat some of our most vulnerable residents? 

On this episode of Intersection we explore the myth and reality of Florida Man with Tampa Bay Times reporter Craig Pittman, whose books include Oh Florida; How  America’s Weirdest State Influences The Rest Of The Country; Orlando Weekly editor Jessica Bryce Young; and Florida Times Union investigative reporter Ben Conarck.

This Memorial Day weekend, people are predicted to travel in record numbers, and many of those weekend warriors are bound for Orlando. We dig into some of the things to do in the city beautiful beyond the theme parks, with Jon Busdeker, co-author of 100 Things To Do In Orlando Before You Die. 

And we air the first part of our Tiny Desk contest performance at the Abbey. Singer songwriter Amanda Lyn channels the spirit of Elvis with her rockabilly inspired songs.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

