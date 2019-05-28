Intersection: Florida Man; 100 Things To Do In Orlando; Tiny Desk Concert With Amanda Lyn

From leaving an alligator at a gas station to stealing a police car with a police officer inside, Florida man makes national headlines…whether we floridians love or hate it.

So why is Florida the backdrop for so many quirky, humorous, or sometimes downright bizarre headlines? What does this meme really say about our state… and about how we treat some of our most vulnerable residents?

On this episode of Intersection we explore the myth and reality of Florida Man with Tampa Bay Times reporter Craig Pittman, whose books include Oh Florida; How America’s Weirdest State Influences The Rest Of The Country; Orlando Weekly editor Jessica Bryce Young; and Florida Times Union investigative reporter Ben Conarck.

This Memorial Day weekend, people are predicted to travel in record numbers, and many of those weekend warriors are bound for Orlando. We dig into some of the things to do in the city beautiful beyond the theme parks, with Jon Busdeker, co-author of 100 Things To Do In Orlando Before You Die.

And we air the first part of our Tiny Desk contest performance at the Abbey. Singer songwriter Amanda Lyn channels the spirit of Elvis with her rockabilly inspired songs.