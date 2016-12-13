Intersection: Florida Budget Preview; IDignity; Ira Flatow

The two chambers of Florida’s government often clash with each other- and with the Governor. Next year looks set for a showdown too, with the Senate president lining up big spending projects, facing a house speaker committed to small government and cracking down on lobbyists. Lynn Hatter is news director at WUSF, the public radio station in Tallahassee, and she has a ringside seat to the legislative action. She joins us to preview the budget battle to come in 2017.

Then, a driver’s license or state ID is essential for things like cashing a paycheck, housing and jobs- even getting a library card. But if you’re homeless, getting that ID, and the documents you need to establish your identity, can be incredibly difficult.

Orlando resident Michael Dippy took on the challenge of helping the homeless get IDs eight years ago. Dippy explains what he’s learned since he starting his non-profit IDignity, and how he wants to grow the organization.

And Science Friday host Ira Flatow is watching and waiting to see what a Trump administration means for science in this country. Flatow joins us for a conversation about facts, fake news and what TV shows like the Big Bang Theory reveal about the public’s appetite for science.