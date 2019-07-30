Intersection: First Responder Peer Support; Aerospace Apprenticeships; Mexico Art & Architecture

More first responders in the US die by suicide than in the line of duty. Orlando firefighter Jeff Orrange says those numbers are staggering, and he’s working to change the equation

Orrange is part of a peer support team that helps firefighters reach out to fellow firefighters and get the mental health support they need.

On this episode of Intersection we’ll talk to Orrange about the education process for first responders and the importance of peer support.

A group of students are embarking on a new apprenticeship program on the space coast. They’ll work in advanced manufacturing with aerospace companies while taking courses in engineering and aerospace tech.

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham explains how the apprenticeship program will fill a gap in talent, and how higher education is changing to reflect the sunshine state’s growing space economy.

And Orlando’s Pat Greene and Geoff Benge are planning an art and architecture tour to Mexico City. They join us for a conversation about art, tourism and the cultural communities in Orlando and Mexico city.