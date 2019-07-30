 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: First Responder Peer Support; Aerospace Apprenticeships; Mexico Art & Architecture

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

More first responders in the US die by suicide than in the line of duty. Orlando firefighter Jeff Orrange says those numbers are staggering, and he’s working to change the equation

Orrange is part of a peer support team that helps firefighters reach out to fellow firefighters and get the mental health support they need. 

On this episode of Intersection we’ll talk to Orrange about the education process for first responders and the importance of peer support. 

A group of students are embarking on a new apprenticeship program on the space coast. They’ll work in advanced manufacturing with aerospace companies while taking courses in engineering and aerospace tech. 

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham explains how the apprenticeship program will fill a gap in talent, and how higher education is changing to reflect the sunshine state’s growing space economy. 

And Orlando’s Pat Greene and Geoff Benge are planning an art and architecture tour to Mexico City. They join us for a conversation about art, tourism and the cultural communities in Orlando and Mexico city. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP