 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: fighting hate speech; tackling health disparities

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

Civil rights groups are rallying around Orlando’s Jewish community after a small group of neo Nazis demonstrated over the weekend, waving flags and yelling slurs. 

This week on Intersection we’ll hear more about the hate group behind the weekend’s demonstration. Susan Corke of the Southern Poverty Law Center tells WMFE’s Joe Byrnes that while this group has a frightening ideology- they’ve dwindled in size in recent years. 

Kathy Turner from the Holocaust memorial resource and education center, and OnePULSE foundation’s Barbara Poma talk about the importance of education and speaking out against hate and intolerance. 

Also on the show: a closer look at health disparities: Black women in America are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy related cause than white women. And Maternal mortality is just one health disparity that researchers and doctors are working to understand. 

We hear from three people who are looking into the causes of health disparities and solutions: UCF professor, Dr. Saleh Rahman; Florida Blue Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Kelli Tice; and journalist Rhetta Peoples. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP