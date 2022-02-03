Intersection: fighting hate speech; tackling health disparities

Civil rights groups are rallying around Orlando’s Jewish community after a small group of neo Nazis demonstrated over the weekend, waving flags and yelling slurs.

This week on Intersection we’ll hear more about the hate group behind the weekend’s demonstration. Susan Corke of the Southern Poverty Law Center tells WMFE’s Joe Byrnes that while this group has a frightening ideology- they’ve dwindled in size in recent years.

Kathy Turner from the Holocaust memorial resource and education center, and OnePULSE foundation’s Barbara Poma talk about the importance of education and speaking out against hate and intolerance.

Also on the show: a closer look at health disparities: Black women in America are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy related cause than white women. And Maternal mortality is just one health disparity that researchers and doctors are working to understand.

We hear from three people who are looking into the causes of health disparities and solutions: UCF professor, Dr. Saleh Rahman; Florida Blue Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Kelli Tice; and journalist Rhetta Peoples.