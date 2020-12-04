 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Facing Winter With The Pandemic

This week Florida became the third state – behind Texas and California- to hit one million coronavirus cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won’t impose more lockdowns or mask mandates- and schools will stay open. 

Several vaccines are on the way, but in the meantime, health experts are bracing for a surge in cases after the Thanksgiving break, and warning it could be a bleak winter. 

On this episode of Intersection- we’re talking about how the sunshine state will navigate the next few months of the pandemic. 

What does the hybrid model of schooling- in person and online- mean for parents and students? What does contact tracing and tracking the disease look like as cases increase? And how does Florida stack up against other states in terms of tackling the pandemic? 

Joining the show are Dr. Amesh Adalja with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Alvina Chu, epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, and Dr. Maria Vazquez; deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

