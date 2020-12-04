Intersection: Facing Winter With The Pandemic
This week Florida became the third state – behind Texas and California- to hit one million coronavirus cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won’t impose more lockdowns or mask mandates- and schools will stay open.
Several vaccines are on the way, but in the meantime, health experts are bracing for a surge in cases after the Thanksgiving break, and warning it could be a bleak winter.
On this episode of Intersection- we’re talking about how the sunshine state will navigate the next few months of the pandemic.
What does the hybrid model of schooling- in person and online- mean for parents and students? What does contact tracing and tracking the disease look like as cases increase? And how does Florida stack up against other states in terms of tackling the pandemic?
Joining the show are Dr. Amesh Adalja with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Alvina Chu, epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, and Dr. Maria Vazquez; deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools.
