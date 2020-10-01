Intersection: Evictions; State Reopening; Lake County Business Grants

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. Ron DeSantis’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired this week. The governor’s office said it was to avoid confusion over whether the state order- or the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium should apply. So where does that leave renters?

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks with state representative Anna Eskamani, who says she’s been fielding calls from tenants throughout the pandemic- seeking help with rent or trying to avoid eviction. They discuss the politics around the housing crisis as the pandemic continues.

Florida’s now in phase 3 of recovery from COVID-19, with bars, restaurants and businesses allowed to reopen. The governor’s announcement last week, though, sent local authorities scrambling- figuring out how to interpret the order and keep mask ordinances in place while coronavirus cases continue… even as the state relaxes rules around the pandemic.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings says communication between the governor and local authorities needs to improve. He joins the program to talk about the county’s approach- and the impact of thousands of layoffs at Walt Disney World.

And in Lake County- leaders want more businesses to apply for grant money to get them through the pandemic. County commission chair Leslie Campione talks about the challenges facing business owners and the help that’s available.