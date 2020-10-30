Intersection: Election Litigation; Ocoee Massacre; Joyce Cummings-Cusack

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are reportedly assembling teams of lawyers in preparation for a potential legal battle over the results of the election.

Close vote totals in any of the key swing states could lead to a recount- similar to the 2000 presidential election.

On this episode of Intersection, law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy talks about what she’s watching for on election night and how the election could end up in the court.

Next week marks 100 years since the Ocoee Massacre: racial violence that began on election day and wiped Ocoee’s African American community off the map.

We’ll revisit a conversation with John Ashworth and Margaret Vandiver with the Memphis Lynching Sites project and historian Joy Wallace Dickinson with the Orange County Truth & Justice Initiative about preserving the stories of these events.

And- 60 years ago, Joyce Cummings Cusack took part in lunch counter protests against segregation in DeLand. The former state legislator discusses her involvement in the civil rights movement and political activism today.