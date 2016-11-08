Intersection: Election Day

Millions of Floridians have already cast their vote for president, senator, and a swath of other races. But for those who haven’t, today’s the day: the polls are open and the long presidential campaign is at an end.

We’re joined by Dick Batchelor, former Democratic State Lawmaker and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel.

Then, political science professor Aubrey Jewett says the high turnout in early voting shows just how important Florida is to the presidential race… and how close this contest is. Jewett tells us which county he’s going to be watching as the votes come in this evening.

And, we talk to a couple of young voters: a Republican and a Democrat. John Miceli and Brenna Callahan talk about the influence of social media on political discourse for voters of their generation, and they say political engagement doesn’t end today: there’s still work to do beyond election day.