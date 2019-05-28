 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Drowning Prevention; Upgrading NASA Spacesuits; Charles Lee On New Toll Roads

by (WMFE)

As the weather warms up, Floridians and visitors to the sunshine state are hitting the beach, spending more time at the pool, and getting out on lakes & rivers.

The flip side to all of this aquatic activity is the number of drownings that take place. According to the state department of health, Florida leads the country in drowning deaths for children ages one to four.

Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is on a mission to change that. On this episode of Intersection we visit Gaines at the YMCA’s aquatic center to find out he’s doing to spread the message of water safety.

NASA’s space suits, which are used on the International Space Station when astronauts need to do a space walk, are in need of an upgrade. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks to Florida Today space reporter Antonia Jarmillo  about the history of the suit, the challenges NASA faces upgrading the equipment and what the agency is thinking about for a future moon-mission. 

And environmentalists are sounding the alarm over plans for three brand new toll roads. But what are the chances that the roads- outlined in legislation just signed by Governor Ron DeSantis- will actually get built? Charles Lee with Audubon of Florida talks about the path ahead for these projected roads. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

