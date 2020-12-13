 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: ‘Drained’ Takes A Deep Dive Into Everglades Environmental Problems; Talking Business Survival; Performing During The Pandemic

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green has spent some 10 years reporting on the Everglades and she spent the better part of this year working on a podcast – Drained- to explore some of the details behind this mind bogglingly complex plan to restore the River of Grass. On this episode of Intersection, Green joins us for a deep dive into her reporting on the plan to save the Everglades.
Businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic, but for those that were able to adapt and survive- there’s light on the horizon. We’ll talk to a panel of business owners about how they got through the year and what’s in store for 2021. Joining the program- Matt Hinckley, owner of Hinckley’s Fancy Meats in East End Market; Dena Jalbert, CEO of Orlando-based Align Business Advisory Services; and Mauricio Toro, CEO and co-founder of Daytona Beach based Techfit Digital Surgery.
And- Orlando band Beemo returns to performing- and to Intersection- after a hiatus brought on by the pandemic. We’ll chat to the band about their new music video which involves gnomes and classic cars; and about going from the pub to the porch for socially distanced performances. 

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP