Intersection: ‘Drained’ Takes A Deep Dive Into Everglades Environmental Problems; Talking Business Survival; Performing During The Pandemic

WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green has spent some 10 years reporting on the Everglades and she spent the better part of this year working on a podcast – Drained- to explore some of the details behind this mind bogglingly complex plan to restore the River of Grass. On this episode of Intersection, Green joins us for a deep dive into her reporting on the plan to save the Everglades.

And- Orlando band Beemo returns to performing- and to Intersection- after a hiatus brought on by the pandemic. We’ll chat to the band about their new music video which involves gnomes and classic cars; and about going from the pub to the porch for socially distanced performances.