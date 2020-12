Intersection: ‘Drained’ Takes A Deep Dive Into Everglades Environmental Problems; Talking Business Survival; Performing During The Pandemic

WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green has spent some 10 years reporting on the Everglades and she spent the better part of this year working on a podcast – Drained- to explore some of the details behind this mind bogglingly complex plan to restore the River of Grass. On this episode of Intersection, Green joins us for a deep dive into her reporting on the plan to save the Everglades.

Businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic, but for those that were able to adapt and survive- there’s light on the horizon. We’ll talk to a panel of business owners about how they got through the year and what’s in store for 2021. Joining the program- Matt Hinckley, owner of Hinckley’s Fancy Meats in East End Market; Dena Jalbert, CEO of Orlando-based Align Business Advisory Services ; and Mauricio Toro, CEO and co-founder of Daytona Beach based Techfit Digital Surgery