Intersection: Dorian Aftermath; Climate Change & Politics; Circuit Church

As relief efforts continue in the Bahamas and authorities there search for the missing amid the destruction after Hurricane Dorian, we check in with Orlando Sentinel reporter Chabeli Herrera, who was on a cruise ship offloading supplies and ferrying survivors over the weekend, and UPI reporter Paul Brinkmann who caught a ride on a fishing boat sending supplies to the islands.

Political Scientist Michael Gunter says storms like Dorian reinforce the need to confront the reality of climate change before it’s too late. Gunter says the solution is two fold– changing the way we live to slow climate change— and adapting to a warmer planet.

We’ll chat with Gunter about the intersection of climate science and political science.

And Orlando musician and event promoter Jared Silvia has launched a record label. The first album released on the Circuit Church label was produced on cassette. Silvia joins us to talk about the resurgence of the cassette and the Central Florida electronic music scene.