 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill; Everglades funding; senior relationships

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

Legislation that would ban discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools is sounding an  alarm with LGBTQ+ advocates. 

David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition says if the bill becomes law, some LGBTQ+ students of color in particular will simply stop attending school. And he’s worried about the impact on their mental health. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with David Johns about the bill and what comes next. 

The Federal Government is pumping more than $1 billion into Everglades restoration. Environmental advocates say it’s a big deal for the river of grass,  and it could also help Florida’s struggling manatees. 

WMFE’s environmental reporter Amy Green joins us to talk about the link between the Everglades and the manatees. 

And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, WMFE’s Joe Byrnes talks to a couple of experts on marriage and relationships about what we can learn from seniors with enduring relationships. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP