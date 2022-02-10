Intersection: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill; Everglades funding; senior relationships

Legislation that would ban discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools is sounding an alarm with LGBTQ+ advocates.

David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition says if the bill becomes law, some LGBTQ+ students of color in particular will simply stop attending school. And he’s worried about the impact on their mental health.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with David Johns about the bill and what comes next.

The Federal Government is pumping more than $1 billion into Everglades restoration. Environmental advocates say it’s a big deal for the river of grass, and it could also help Florida’s struggling manatees.

WMFE’s environmental reporter Amy Green joins us to talk about the link between the Everglades and the manatees.

And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, WMFE’s Joe Byrnes talks to a couple of experts on marriage and relationships about what we can learn from seniors with enduring relationships.