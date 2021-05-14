 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Domestic Violence; Opioid Addiction And Opera; Hunting For Mammoth Fossils

by (WMFE)

Henry Sadler holds a fossilized Colombian mammoth bone. Photo: Derek Demeter

Domestic violence cases are on the rise- according to Harbor House of Central Florida. On this episode of  Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Harbor House’s Laura Lucy about their work to help survivors of domestic abuse and violence. 

Opera del Sol debuts a new work at the Orlando Fringe Festival- mixing the music of Mozart with tracks by Radiohead and others. Opera del Sol’s creative director Nicole Dupre joins us to talk about the piece, called Requiem, which she hopes will start a conversation about opioid addiction. 

And a pair of amateur fossil hunters caused a stir a few weeks ago when they found an ancient mammoth bone in the Peace River. 

That’s not all they found buried in the mud. Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler talk about the rare find, and how they hope it will inspire others to be curious about the natural world and the history of Florida. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

