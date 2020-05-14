 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Disability Advocates Navigate The Pandemic; Bridging The Information Gap For Orlando’s Hispanic Community; Hospital Chaplain Edwin Alicea

Coping with the coronavirus pandemic, with the challenge of home schooling, isolation and health concerns, is stressful for the abled, but what kind of resources are out there for the disabled in this crisis?  

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks to Orlando area disability advocates- Kyle Johnson, Roderick Thomas, Cathy Matthews and Brittany Pilcher- about how disability organizations are navigating the challenges of the pandemic.  

For some Central Floridians, the pandemic is evoking painful memories of Hurricane Maria. WFTV Channel 9 morning anchor and reporter Nancy Alvarez joins us to talk about the Spanish language information gap in the early weeks of the crisis and the impact of the pandemic on Orlando’s Hispanic community. 

Edwin Alicea has a simple belief as a hospital chaplain: No one should die alone. That isn’t easy when hospitals are putting restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.Alicea talks to 90.7 Health Reporter Abe Aboraya about the challenge of ministry in the time of coronavirus. 


