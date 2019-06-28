Intersection: Democratic Debate Recap; Combating Online Predators; Tracey Coryell

One stage, twenty candidates and two nights in Miami. What did we learn from the Democratic presidential candidates in the first debates of the primary?

Immigration, climate change, and healthcare were top of mind for candidates as they each made their pitch to voters— so who had the clearest message, what policies stood out, and did the debates sort out any clear front runners?

On this episode of Intersection, we recap the Democratic Primary debates with Jason Henry and Jeremy Levitt.

Then: Innocent Lives Foundation is a non profit that uses so-called ethical hackers to try and track down online predators, and turn them over to law enforcement.

Orlando based founder and CEO Chris Hadnagy talks about the tools his foundation uses to combat online predators.

And Orlando singer songwriter Tracey Coryell stops by our studios to talk about the new album she’s writing and how music has helped her deal with the grief of losing her husband.