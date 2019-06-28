 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Democratic Debate Recap; Combating Online Predators; Tracey Coryell

by (WMFE)

One stage, twenty candidates and two nights in Miami. What did we learn from the Democratic presidential candidates in the first debates of the primary? 

Immigration, climate change, and healthcare were top of mind for candidates as they each made their pitch to voters— so who had the clearest message, what policies stood out, and did the debates sort out any clear front runners? 

On this episode of Intersection, we recap the Democratic Primary debates with Jason Henry and Jeremy Levitt. 

Then: Innocent Lives Foundation is a non profit that uses so-called ethical hackers to try and track down online predators, and turn them over to law enforcement.  

Orlando based founder and CEO Chris Hadnagy talks about the tools his foundation uses to combat online predators. 

And Orlando singer songwriter Tracey Coryell stops by our studios to talk about the new album she’s writing and how music has helped her deal with the grief of losing her husband. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

