Intersection: Dave Krepcho on food insecurity; Orlando’s literary identity, Mr. Rogers sculptor Paul Day

Second Harvest of Central Florida CEO Dave Krepcho says the pandemic had a profound impact on the way the food bank operates. For a start- the amount of food going out has nearly doubled. Krepcho retires at the end of the year, but says he’s confident that second harvest- and the non-profit world in Central Florida- is in good hands with the next generation of leaders.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Krepcho about the safety net for people hardest hit by the pandemic, and what’s next for Second Harvest.

What defines Orlando? We talk to four writers: novelists Nathan Holic, Jenny Torres Sanchez and Lauren Gibaldi, and screenwriter Jason Gregory, about writing about Central Florida: the physical landmarks and the cultural identity of Orlando.

And Rollins College alumnus Fred Rogers is celebrated with a new sculpture unveiled last month. Paul Day, the artist who created the sculpture, talks about how he wanted to show Rogers doing what he did best: talking to children on their level.