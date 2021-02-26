Intersection: CPAC; Joe Gruters; Anna Eskamani

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Conservative Political Action Conference takes place in Orlando over the weekend. It’s a chance for the leading lights in the conservative movement to burnish their credentials and to test the waters for a potential presidential campaign. It will be former president Donald Trump’s first major appearance since leaving office- and since acquittal in his second impeachment trial.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk more about CPAC, and about the legislative session that gets underway next week, with our political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres. And we’ll discuss whether the Republican party is still the party of Trump.

Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, joins the show to discuss election integrity, big tech and the pandemic. Plus what it means for Florida Republicans to have the high profile convention in this state.

And we check in with Orlando lawmaker Anna Eskamani. The Democratic State Rep. talks about building a ground game, pushing for more unemployment relief, voter access, money in politics and more.