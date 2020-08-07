 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: COVID-19 Research In Central Florida; The Return Of Crew Dragon

by (WMFE)

Image Credit: NIH/NIAID

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, researchers are moving quickly to develop a vaccine and therapies for COVID-19. 

Vaccines usually take years to develop, but the hope is a workable vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. Some of that research is happening right here in Central Florida. 

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks with three people contributing to the fight to get COVID-19 under control. 

Seminole County elementary school teacher Jinx Coleman volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial; Dr. Bruce Rankin is the medical director of Accel (Excel) Clinical Research in Deland- the Central Florida site for the nationwide trial; and Dr. Steven Smith Smith is chief scientific officer with Advent Health, where research into treatment is underway. 

Then- we talk about the successful Crew Dragon mission, marking a return to human spaceflight from the US with Space reporters Brendan Byrne with WMFE and Emilee Speck with WKMG. 

We discuss the weekend splashdown of the “Space Dads”, and what comes next for the commercial crew program.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP