Intersection: COVID-19 Research In Central Florida; The Return Of Crew Dragon

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, researchers are moving quickly to develop a vaccine and therapies for COVID-19.

Vaccines usually take years to develop, but the hope is a workable vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. Some of that research is happening right here in Central Florida.

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks with three people contributing to the fight to get COVID-19 under control.

Seminole County elementary school teacher Jinx Coleman volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial; Dr. Bruce Rankin is the medical director of Accel (Excel) Clinical Research in Deland- the Central Florida site for the nationwide trial; and Dr. Steven Smith Smith is chief scientific officer with Advent Health, where research into treatment is underway.

Then- we talk about the successful Crew Dragon mission, marking a return to human spaceflight from the US with Space reporters Brendan Byrne with WMFE and Emilee Speck with WKMG.

We discuss the weekend splashdown of the “Space Dads”, and what comes next for the commercial crew program.