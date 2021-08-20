 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: COVID-19 & Booster Shots; Paul Sohl On Tech, The Economy & The Pandemic; Mr Rogers Sculpture Headed For Rollins

by (WMFE)

Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE


Coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, with more than 140,000 new cases reported statewide in the last seven days, and more than 17,000 hospitalized with COVID, according to the CDC. 

And with breakthrough cases continuing to emerge, the federal government is rolling out booster shots for the fully vaccinated- even as efforts continue to get shots in the arms of unvaccinated Americans. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk to epidemiologist Ali Mokdad about the booster shots and how they factor into getting the surge under control. 

Paul Sohl, CEO of the Florida High Tech Corridor joins the program to discuss the role of tech in getting us out of the pandemic and improving the region’s economy. And as a former test pilot he shares his insights into the budding commercial space tourism market. 

And Rollins College will soon have a larger than life sculpture of one of its most famous alumni- Mr. Rogers. Sculptor Paul Day talks about capturing the life of a hero of children’s television in bronze. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

