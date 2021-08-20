Intersection: COVID-19 & Booster Shots; Paul Sohl On Tech, The Economy & The Pandemic; Mr Rogers Sculpture Headed For Rollins

Coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, with more than 140,000 new cases reported statewide in the last seven days, and more than 17,000 hospitalized with COVID, according to the CDC.

And with breakthrough cases continuing to emerge, the federal government is rolling out booster shots for the fully vaccinated- even as efforts continue to get shots in the arms of unvaccinated Americans.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to epidemiologist Ali Mokdad about the booster shots and how they factor into getting the surge under control.

Paul Sohl, CEO of the Florida High Tech Corridor joins the program to discuss the role of tech in getting us out of the pandemic and improving the region’s economy. And as a former test pilot he shares his insights into the budding commercial space tourism market.

And Rollins College will soon have a larger than life sculpture of one of its most famous alumni- Mr. Rogers. Sculptor Paul Day talks about capturing the life of a hero of children’s television in bronze.