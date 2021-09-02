 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: COVID-19 And Pregnancy; Daily Case Numbers Lawsuit; An ICU Nurse’s Story

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in Florida is starting to decline, but hospitals are still under extreme stress. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with medical staff on the front lines of the surge about the toll the pandemic is taking. 

AdventHealth Orlando’s director of high risk pregnancy care, Dr Rachel Humphrey joins the program. She says even though she’s optimistic Florida the worst of this surge may be behind us, she’s still treating very sick patients- many of them unvaccinated.  Dr. Humprey addresses misinformation around pregnancy, coronavirus and vaccines. 

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith is suing the Florida Department of Health to try and get daily COVID-19 case updates. Rep. Smith explains why he believes a lawsuit is the only option to get that data. 

And WMFE Health Reporter Abe Aboraya talks with ICU nurse June Brown about combating the surge and how frontline staff are doing the best they can to help patients and support their families. 

 


