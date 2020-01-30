 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Coronavirus; UCF Firings; Orlando’s Literary Identity

by (WMFE)

The new strain of coronavirus that emerged in China last month is the latest respiratory illness to trigger worldwide fears. The illness has spread rapidly in China, sickening thousands and killing 170 people so far, with isolated cases popping up in other countries across the globe, including 6 confirmed cases in the US. Coronavirus hasn’t reached the Sunshine state so far, but what should Floridians be aware of?

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to disease experts John Lednicky and Sean Beckman about coronavirus, from stopping the spread of infection to protecting yourself from bad information. 

Then the latest in the degree for grant funding scandal at the University of Central Florida. The Orlando Sentinel’s Annie Martin joins us to discuss the firing of three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training, and what that means for the University. 

And what defines Orlando? We talk to four writers: novelists Nathan Holic, Jenny Torres Sanchez and Lauren Gibaldi, and screenwriter Jason Gregory about writing about Central Florida, the physical landmarks and the cultural identity of Orlando. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

