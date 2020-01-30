Intersection: Coronavirus; UCF Firings; Orlando’s Literary Identity

The new strain of coronavirus that emerged in China last month is the latest respiratory illness to trigger worldwide fears. The illness has spread rapidly in China, sickening thousands and killing 170 people so far, with isolated cases popping up in other countries across the globe, including 6 confirmed cases in the US. Coronavirus hasn’t reached the Sunshine state so far, but what should Floridians be aware of?

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to disease experts John Lednicky and Sean Beckman about coronavirus, from stopping the spread of infection to protecting yourself from bad information.

Then the latest in the degree for grant funding scandal at the University of Central Florida. The Orlando Sentinel’s Annie Martin joins us to discuss the firing of three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training, and what that means for the University.

And what defines Orlando? We talk to four writers: novelists Nathan Holic, Jenny Torres Sanchez and Lauren Gibaldi, and screenwriter Jason Gregory about writing about Central Florida, the physical landmarks and the cultural identity of Orlando.