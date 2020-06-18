Intersection: Coronavirus Cases Tick Up In Florida

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Image credit: Florida Community Coronavirus Dashboard / Rebekah Jones

Florida passed a grim milestone this week: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19. It comes after the state department of health reported the highest single day coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic. 

Is this the second wave that health experts were warning about… and what needs to happen to stop the spread? 

On this episode of Intersection we take a closer look at the data with former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones-who built her own website after she was fired by the department of health. 

Also joining the program to talk about the surge in cases: 90.7 health reporter Abe Aboraya and Dr. Scott Brady, senior vice president of ambulatory services for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division and president of AdventHealth Centra Care.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

