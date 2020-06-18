Intersection: Coronavirus Cases Tick Up In Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida passed a grim milestone this week: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19. It comes after the state department of health reported the highest single day coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic.

Is this the second wave that health experts were warning about… and what needs to happen to stop the spread?

On this episode of Intersection we take a closer look at the data with former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones-who built her own website after she was fired by the department of health.

Also joining the program to talk about the surge in cases: 90.7 health reporter Abe Aboraya and Dr. Scott Brady, senior vice president of ambulatory services for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division and president of AdventHealth Centra Care.