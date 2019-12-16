Intersection: Commissioner-Elect Bakari Burns; Corporate Tax Loopholes; Marc With A C Retrospective

Orlando has a new city commissioner in District Six. Bakari Burns defeated Gary Siplin in a runoff election last week, a resounding win in a race that nevertheless saw only a few thousand votes cast.

Burns may be new to politics but he grew up in the district and says he has his finger on the pulse of the big issues, including housing, transportation and infrastructure.

Burns, who leads the non-profit Orange Blossom Family Health, tells Intersection he’ll spend the first few months of his term listening to residents and figuring out how to represent the needs of the entire district.

Orlando Sentinel investigative reporter Jason Garcia has been reporting on how corporations are able to use Florida’s tax laws to their benefit and the revenue the state may be missing out on by leaving loopholes open. Garcia talks about his reporting and what businesses and lawmakers are saying about corporate tax.

And Marc With a C has released a retrospective album of his past 20 years writing and performing songs, and a book to go with the record. Marc joins us to talk about the book and the box set, called “Maybe It’ll Be Good”, and about his unconventional tour plans for 2020.