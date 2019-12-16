 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Commissioner-Elect Bakari Burns; Corporate Tax Loopholes; Marc With A C Retrospective

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Orlando has a new city commissioner in District Six. Bakari Burns defeated Gary Siplin in a runoff election last week, a resounding win in a race that nevertheless saw only a few thousand votes cast. 

Burns may be new to politics but he grew up in the district and says he has his finger on the pulse of the big issues, including housing, transportation and infrastructure. 

Burns, who leads the non-profit Orange Blossom Family Health, tells Intersection he’ll spend the first few months of his term listening to residents and figuring out how to represent the needs of the entire district. 

Orlando Sentinel investigative reporter Jason Garcia has been reporting on how corporations are able to use Florida’s tax laws to their benefit and the revenue the state may be missing out on by leaving loopholes open. Garcia talks about his reporting and what businesses and lawmakers are saying about corporate tax. 

And Marc With a C has released a retrospective album of his past 20 years writing and performing songs, and a book to go with the record. Marc joins us to talk about the book and the box set, called “Maybe It’ll Be Good”, and about his unconventional tour plans for 2020. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP